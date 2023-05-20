After having a forgetful start to their IPL 2023 campaign, Mumbai Indians completely turned the tide into their favour and have become one the strongest sides this season. The five-time champions will now be squaring off against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last league stage match on Sunday and hope for a comfortable win, in order to have a chance in sealing a play-off berth. Ahead of their clash, the Rohit Sharma-led side was seen sweating it out in the gym but one thing which caught everyone's attention was pacer Arjun Tendulkar's arm-wrestling competition.

In a video posted on MI Twitter, India legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun was seen testing his strength as he engaged into an arm-wrestling competition during the team's gym session. Apart from Arjun, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod were also seen lifting weights, ahead of the SRH clash.

Before MI's previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Arjun had revealed that he was bitten by a dog. It will be interesting to see whether he will be getting a chance against SRH.

He has featured in multiple games this season for the 5-time champions. In 4 matches, the young all-rounder has bagged a total of 3 wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 9.35. Arjun didn't get many opportunities to bat this season, scoring 13 runs in the only outing he had with the bat.

With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their homeground, something that Rohit Sharma's men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

