The crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was witness to Royal Challengers Bangalore's brilliant victory over Rajasthan Royals by seven runs on Sunday. Playing in their green jersey's, RCB posted a huge total of 189/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Later, RR were restricted to 182/6 after Harshal Patel scalped three wickets. The moment when RCB sealed their win, stand-in skipper Virat Kohli celebrated in his usual aggressive style. However, Virat's wife Anushka Sharma's unique celebration was a highlight of the day.

RR needed 10 runs off 2 balls to win when Harshal bowled a slower length ball to Abdul Basith, who could only get a single. As soon as the ball did not go for a boundary, Virat was seen giving his aggressive expression while Anushka was seen adorably dancing in the stands to celebrate RCB's win.

Talking about the match, a late charge led by a cameo from Dhruv Jurel was not enough for Rajasthan Royals as a century stand between captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell set up a thrilling seven-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Invited to bat, Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) and du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) shared 127 runs for the third wicket from only 66 deliveries to power RCB to 189 for 9 in 20 overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) struck his maiden fifty of the season and Yashasvi Jaiswal made 47 for a 98-run partnership for the second wicket but the Royals were lagging behind in the run chase before gaining momentum in the last five overs.

Jurel played a small cameo of 34 not out off just 16 balls (2x4; 2x6) as the Royals scored 61 runs off the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process. But they fell short by seven runs in the end, reaching to 182 for 6 in 20 overs.

The Royals needed 20 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel but could score only 12.

(With PTI Inputs)