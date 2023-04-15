Aman Khan stunned everyone with a brilliant one-handed diving catch to dismiss the dangerous Faf du Plessis during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Saturday. Faf was looking to tremendous touch as he dominated the bowlers in the first three overs. In the sixth over, the RCB skipper stepped out of the crease to heave a delivery from Mitchell Marsh through the mid-wicket region. However, the connection was not as good as he would have hoped for and Aman pulled off a perfect dive towards his right to complete the catch and hand Delhi Capitals the much-needed breakthrough.

Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to field first.

RCB is at 8th whereas Delhi Capitals are at the last spot, as they have not won a single match. Hence, both would play for their esteem and to rise upward in the table.

RCB have one change in their squad, Wanindu Hasaranga came in place of David Willey. In the DC team, Mitchell Marsh replaced Rovman Powell.

Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, and the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have changed. Marsh comes in for Powell."

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. It will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

(With ANI inputs)