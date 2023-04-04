Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs. But, the margin of victory should've been bigger as CSK bowers gave away 13 wides and 3 no-balls during the match. The extras led to an outburst from skipper MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony where he warned the players to improve or 'play under a new captain'. Tushar Deshpande, who was the main culprit when it comes to the no-ball issues, admitted that bowling no-balls is a crime in T20 cricket.

At the post-match press conference, Deshpande said admitted that he was at fault but instead of cribbing about the issue, he is looking to move on and do better for his team.

"I am a firm believer of the present; what's gone is gone. Bowling no ball is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it, I might have given away ten extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team," Deshpande said in the presser.

The pacer said that he is looking to learn the art of death-bowling from CSK legend Dwayne Bravo, who went down in history as one of the finest bowlers at the fag end of the innings.

"Death bowling is not easy. I am still learning; we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can't fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him," he explained.

CSK captain Dhoni was understandably unhappy by the number of extras his team gave away. Sending a firm warning, the 41-year-old has told the team not to repeat this again, or else, he will step aside from capaincy.