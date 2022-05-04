Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who had taken four wickets when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, once again proved to be a bane for the Faf du Plessis-led side on Wednesday as he took three wickets in the penultimate over to halt their momentum at the death and help restrict them to 173/8, when a bigger total looked to be on the cards. He finished with figures of 3/27 and was CSK's best bowler on the night.

With the first delivery of the 19th over, Theekshana had the well set Mahipal Lomror caught at cow corner by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Lomror was on 42 off 26 balls before that delivery and was key for RCB's hopes of a strong finish.

Off the very next delivery, his compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga tried to clear long off, but he too found the safe hands of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He missed out on the hat-trick, but off the final delivery of the over, he bamboozled Shahbaz Ahmed and the ball clattered the stumps.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for the Sri Lankan spinner after his brilliant bowling at the death.

Here are some of the best reactions:

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a good start but the openers and Glenn Maxwell fell in quick succession.

Moeen Ali accounted for du Plessis and Kohli, while Maxwell was run out trying to take a risky single.

Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror then rebuilt for RCB before the former holed out off Pretorius.

Lomror played brilliantly until his wicket in the 19th over. He hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 27-ball knock.

Dinesh Karthik then provided the flourish at the death, hitting 16 run off the final over to finish unbeaten on 26 off 17.

CSK had emerged victorious when the two teams met earlier this season.