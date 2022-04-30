Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to turn around their slump in form when they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Poor displays with the bat saw RCB suffer defeats against SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. While their bowling has been fine, they will be very concerned with the form of their batters, especially Virat Kohli. After two consecutive golden ducks, he was moved up to the opener's slot, with Anuj Rawat making way for Rajat Patidar against RR. However, Kohli scored just 9, while Patidar could only muster 16. One batter that could be given a go is Mahipal Lomror, who may come in for Patidar to give them more explosiveness in their middle order.

Here's the RCB predicted XI against Gujarat Titans:

Faf du Plessis: The new RCB skipper hasn't quite found the kind of form he would like and the team would need him to give them good starts, especially to take some pressure off the struggling Kohli.

Virat Kohli: Kohli will likely be backed in the opening role, despite his failure in the last match. He will feel that a big knock is just around the corner for someone of his calibre.

Mahipal Lomror:The left-hander has been waiting for an opportunity and RCB may just turn to him as they look to fix their batting order. He is especially good against spin and can complement du Plessis or Kohli. He also offers an option with the ball.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has impressed in bursts for RCB this season but has not been able to quite replicate his form from last season. The Australian will be looking to play a big knock with pressure building on his team.

Suyash Prabhudessai: All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai impressed on debut but his form tapered off after that. But RCB should be happy to persist with him, given the promise he has shown.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has helped rescue RCB's batting time and again this season and he will be sure to play against the Titans.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik has inarguably been RCB's best batter this season. He has done his job as a finisher with aplomb and will look to continue the fireworks.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round abilities make him an integral part of the RCB team. As their lead spinner, he will need to step up against an in-form batting lineup.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has not quite replicated his wicket-taking form from last season, but has been very good with the ball, giving RCB key breakthroughs and helping choke the opposition.

Promoted

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has looked a much improved T20 bowler this season in the IPL. He will be a threat with the new ball as well as at the death.

Mohammed Siraj: The season hasn't been the best for Siraj, but with two wickets in the last game, he will hope to build some momentum with another good showing.