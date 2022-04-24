Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in a bid to turn their fortunes around and register their first win of the season. Their loss against Chennai Super Kings meant that they became the first team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to lose their first seven matches of a season. In their last game against LSG, they were flattened by KL Rahul's brilliant century and were eventually beaten by 18 runs. This time around, at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Rohit Sharma will be desperately looking for a way to come out on top and arrest the slide.

Here's our MI predicted XI against LSG:

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper has struggled to find form this year and will look to improve his highest score of 41 this season when he faces off against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ishan Kishan: Bought for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, Ishan Kishan may be feeling under the pump due to his price tag, but the youngster has shown he can be a match-winner for MI time and again and his franchise needs him to step up now more than ever.

Dewald Brevis: The South African teen has shown glimpses of his ability, but has mostly had to play with the pressure of a batting order crumbling around him. He would like to continue his good form and also go on to convert one of his starts into a big score soon.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been the most consistent batter for MI this season. Seemingly always there to arrest collapses, he has done a commendable job so far this season and MI will rely on him to put on more such performances.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma has been another youngster who has impressed for MI. He has shown good ability and more importantly, good temperament. He has two half-centuries at a strike rate of 140.12 and will look to continue his good form.

Hrithik Shokeen: The all-rounder played a decent knock in his IPL debut against CSK, scoring a run-a-ball 25 after MI were reduced to 47/4. He also bowled well, maintaining an economy rate of less than 6 an over.

Kieron Pollard: One of MI's old warhorses, Pollard needs to bring all his experience and wares to help the franchise revive the season.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams picked up four wickets in his last match and will hope to continue in similar vein against LSG.

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been in decent form this year, despite that final over against CSK when Dhoni took him for 16 runs off four deliveries to win the match. His final over against LSG was one of better ones this season and he will hope to pull off a repeat performance of that game. It also helps his cause that he has helped add some quick runs at the death with the bat.

Riley Meredith: The Australian pacer had a good debut for MI, taking a wicket and giving away just 25 runs in his four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has not been as prolific as usual this year, but a lot of it is down to other bowlers around him allowing batters to release pressure and just play him out. However, as a senior member of the side, he needs to find a way to still get wickets and stamp his authority on matches.