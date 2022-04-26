Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya is lucky that Mumbai Indians batter Kieron Pollard did not react after the spinner gave a 'kiss' send off to the all-rounder during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. Krunal had dismissed Pollard and then he celebrated by kissing the right-hander on the head. Pollard then just walked to the dugout and had no reaction to it at all.

"And I know he is not going to like it, No! No! However good friends you are, that has to happen once the game is over. He is lucky that Pollard didn't do anything," said Gavaskar while commentating on Star Sports.

Former India players Parthiv Patel and RP Singh also said that Krunal's celebration after dismissing Pollard was a "little over the top".

"Nobody likes losing. When a player is not doing well, one should avoid such things. You don't know what emotions he is going through. What if he (Pollard) had turned back and reacted. He was walking back disappointed at being unable to win matches and that reaction was definitely too much," RP Singh told Cricbuzz.

In the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow, Pollard had also dismissed Krunal and the left-hander managed just one run.

"Krunal and Pollard are very good friends, but things are a little different on the field. The emotions are different. Pollard has not been scoring runs. Also, Mumbai have also been losing. It's important to give people space at that point. In the dressing room, you can have as much banter as you want for the whole year. But, I feel this reaction was a little over the top," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

In the game between LSG and MI, Pollard took two wickets and scored 19 runs. On the other hand, Krunal scored just one run but he took three wickets -- that of Rohit Sharma, Pollard and Daniel Sams.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday to move to fourth spot in the IPL points table. Batting first, LSG scored 168/6 in 20 overs after skipper KL Rahul registered his second century of the ongoing IPL season.

Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians fell 36 runs short after being restricted to 132/8. For Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal Pandya returned with three wickets while Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni took one wicket each.