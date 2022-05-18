Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points in 13 games (eight wins and five defeats), LSG will be aiming to seal a playoff berth in their final league stage fixture.

Here's how LSG could line-up vs KKR:

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed cheaply in LSG's previous fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He will be aiming to put in a good display in the upcoming fixture.

KL Rahul: The LSG captain is his side's highest run-scorer this season and is also second in the Orange Cap race with 469 runs in 13 fixtures.

Ayush Badoni: Ayush Badoni will be looking to bounce back after his golden duck in LSG's previous outing.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has been reliable for LSG in IPL 2022 and bagged a half-century in the previous match.

Krunal Pandya: The all-rounder has become a crucial cog in KL Rahul's setup. He will be looking to impress with both bat and ball.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian hasn't been consistent this season and will be hoping to have an impact vs KKR.

Jason Holder: The all-rounder has been consistent with the ball for LSG but failed to be in good touch with the bat. He could only register one run off two balls in his side's previous game.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan has been in decent form this season and has taken nine wickets in 11 games.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has been dominating for LSG in the powerplay overs and will be looking to build on his form.

Promoted

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan is his side's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 17 dismissals in 11 matches.

Ravi Bishnoi: The spinner was in good form during the defeat vs RR and took two wickets in four overs.