Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Currently, RCB are fourth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from 11 games (six wins and five defeats). In their previous fixture, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs with last year's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel taking three wickets.

Here's the RCB predicted XI vs SRH:

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper has been in poor form this season and could only muster 30 runs off 33 balls during the win against CSK.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is his side's highest run-scorer this season. In 11 matches, the RCB captain has registered 316 runs including two fifties.

Glenn Maxwell: The Aussie all-rounder hasn't found his footing in IPL 2022 yet. He has been able to muster only 160 runs in eight games this year and has taken only three wickets.

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror was in good batting form vs CSK and hammered 42 runs off 27 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar registered 21 runs off 15 balls vs CSK and is expected to keep his place in the side, especially after his half-century in the game before that.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik smacked an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 17 balls against CSK. He has been RCB's second-highest run-scorer with 244 runs in 11 games and brilliant as a finisher.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan is his side's highest wicket-taker this season with 16 scalps in only 11 games.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been in good form with the bat for RCB this season and has also contributed with the ball.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel took three wickets vs CSK in four overs and conceded only 35 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: The pacer has been reliable for RCB this season and has taken eight wickets in 11 games for the franchise.

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood took the big wicket of MS Dhoni vs CSK and conceded only 19 runs in four overs. He has been their pace spearhead this season.