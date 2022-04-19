Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they outclassed Delhi Capitals by 16 runs and now, they will look to march ahead with the same momentum when they take the field against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Dinesh Karthik and Josh Hazlewood were the standout performers against Delhi Capitals but the one issue with RCB is the lack of runs from the top-order. So, it needs to be seen whether RCB make any changes to their top-order or not.

Here's our RCB Predicted XI against Lucknow Super Giants:

Faf du Plessis:After the first game against Punjab Kings, Faf du Plessis has not been able to play a big knock for his franchise. He is the leader of the pack and hence he will look to play a captain's knock.

Anuj Rawat:Anuj Rawat has emerged as a promising young player. He had scored his maiden IPL fifty during the win against Mumbai Indians, and he will hope to provide RCB with flourishing starts at the top.

Virat Kohli:The former RCB skipper has had a lean run with the bat this season. He has scored two 40+ scores but in between, there has been little to smile about. Kohli will look to bring back his vintage play to give RCB the upper hand.

Glenn Maxwell:The Australian all-rounder smashed a 50 against Delhi Capitals and along with Karthik, he was one of the shining stars with the bat. He would hope to march ahead with his consistency.

Shahbaz Ahmed:Shahbaz Ahmed has been in great touch for RCB this season, especially with the bat. He has played useful knocks coming down the order and he will look to finish off games for RCB.

Suyash Prabhudessai:The young player has the ability to clear any boundary rope and, in the field, he is acrobatic too. He is a useful player and he has the capability of showing calm head on his shoulders under high-pressure situations.

Dinesh Karthik:The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed his return to RCB this season and he has scored 197 runs in six games. In the last fixture, he scored 66 runs and this effort came when RCB were totally up against it.

Wanindu Hasaranga:Hasaranga has stepped up for RCB in the middle phase of the innings and he has taken 11 wickets for the franchise so far.

Harshal Patel:Harshal has been a vital cog in RCB's success this season, and he plays the role of a death bowler perfectly. Harshal has a clever change of pace and it adds to the confusion of the batters at the death.

Mohammed Siraj:The pacer has leaked runs in the last couple of games so he would look for a bit of course correction and he would want to return to wicket-taking ways.

Josh Hazlewood:The Australian quick took three wickets in the last game against Delhi Capitals and his effort helped RCB defend 189. He would hope for the performances to continue.