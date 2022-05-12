Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 161 runs, DC reached 161 for two in 18.1 overs with Mitchell Marsh slamming 89 runs off 62 balls and David Warner finishing unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries. Initially, RR posted 160 for six in 20 overs with Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje taking two wickets each.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and are the only team to have secured a play-offs spot so far. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in second position with 16 points from 12 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position, respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth, seventh and eighth position, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 625 runs in 12 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (459) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions respectively.

Faf du Plessis (389) is fourth and is followed by Shubman Gill (384) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 23 wickets in 12 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second position.

Kuldeep Yadav (18) is third in the standings, followed by Kagiso Rabada (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth position with 17 wickets.