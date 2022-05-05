Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune to bring an end to their three-match losing streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat for RCB as they posted a total of 173/8 after being put in to bat. Harshal Patel then took three wickets, while Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a couple as they restricted CSK to 160/8.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to sit pretty atop the IPL 2022 points table, with fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants hot on their heels at the second position. Rajasthan Royals are third, while RCB moved up to fourth with the win on Wednesday.

SunRisers Hyderabad are fifth, followed by Punjab Kings at sixth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Chennai Super Kings remain ninth on the table, while Mumbai Indians are still at the bottom of the pile.

Orange Cap Race

The top five in the race for the Orange Cap were not affected by the match on Wednesday. Jos Buttler continues to lead the charts followed by KL Rahul. Shikhar Dhawan is third, while Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are fourth and fifth respectively, although they both have 324 runs.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the wicket charts with 19 scalps in 10 matches and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and T Natarajan, who have 17 scalps each.

Wanindu Hasaranga moved into the fifth position with 16 wickets in 11 matches.