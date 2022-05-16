Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) by 24 runs in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 179 runs, LSG were restricted to 154 for eight in 20 overs. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy were in brilliant form for RR and took two wickets each. Initially, RR posted 178 for six in 20 overs with young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a knock of 41 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for LSG.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 20 points from 13 games. They are followed by RR in second position with 16 points from 13 fixtures. LSG occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 627 runs in 13 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (469) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions respectively.

Deepak Hooda (406) is fourth and is followed by Shubman Gill (402) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 24 wickets in 13 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (23) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (21) is third in the standings, followed by Mohammed Shami (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. Harshal Patel occupies fifth position with 18 wickets.