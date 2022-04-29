Lucknow Super Giants will look to keep up with the winning momentum as they face Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. This will be their first meeting with PBKS, and are likely to remain unchanged. LSG defeated MI in their previous match, and currently sit fourth in the points table. It will be a special match for KL Rahul, who spent three seasons with PBKS before making a switch to LSG ahead of the start of the ongoing season.

Here's how LSG might line-up against PBKS:

KL Rahul: The LSG skipper was at his best in the last fixture against Mumbai Indians as he played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs. His form will be key for his team in the games to come.

Quinton de Kock: The South African wicketkeeper-batter will look to add more consistency to his game.

Manish Pandey: The right-handed batter hasn't really fired this season, and will look to finally find his form as IPL 2022 approaches towards its business end.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder is yet to get going this season. He, however, remains an asset to the team due to his all-round abilities.

Deepak Hooda: After a good start to the season, Deepak Hooda has found it hard to score runs. So far, he has 193 runs at an average of 24.13, including two half-centuries.

Ayush Badoni: The youngster has been one of the finds of the season. Badoni has scored some important runs for his team, and has also impressed everyone with his cool and calm demeanor.

Krunal Pandya: The all-rounder has been excellent with the ball, and has also contributed with the bat when needed. In eight matches so far, Krunal has taken 8 wickets and scored 123 runs.

Jason Holder: The West Indian all-rounder has been in excellent form for his franchise. He has been excellent with his bowling in the death overs, and has also contributed with the bat lower down the order.

Ravi Bishnoi: The youngster started the season on a high but his performance has dropped drastically in the last few games. In eight matches, Bishnoi has only scalped 6 wickets.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan pacer had experienced a slow start to the season, but has improved highly in the last few outings. In six matches, Chameera has taken five wickets and will look to add more to his tally.

Mohsin Khan: With Avesh Khan out injured, Mohsin has impressed the management, despite picking just one wicket in two matches. He is likely to keep his place in the team.

