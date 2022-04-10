Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of KKR vs DC IPL 2022 game !





Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run as they take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday





KKR currently have three wins under their belt from four games with their only blemish coming this IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore





Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, seemed to have lost track after starting the season with a win against Mumbai Indians





So, stay tuned as we bring to you some live match updates from the match !