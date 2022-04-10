IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Continue Winning Run vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their winning run as they take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Here's a look at the current standings as per the Points Table: IPL 2022 Points Table
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
- 14:27 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of KKR vs DC IPL 2022 game !Hello and a warm welcome to the Live action brought from the KKR vs DC game in IPL 2022 todayKolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run as they take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on SundayKKR currently have three wins under their belt from four games with their only blemish coming this IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals, on the other hand, seemed to have lost track after starting the season with a win against Mumbai IndiansSo, stay tuned as we bring to you some live match updates from the match !