The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council introduced a few stringent rules, especially pertaining to overseas players in a media statement on Saturday. From defining the retention rules, and salary slabs for IPL franchises, the statement also issued overseas players a potential 2-year suspension over auction mischief that has hurt teams over the last few years. From overseas players' last-minute pullout to preferring mini auctions over mega auctions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now put checks and measures in place to prevent overseas players from misusing the system.

One of the rules that will be applicable from the IPL 2026 mini-auction is that no overseas player would earn more money than the highest retained or sold player in the mega auction (whichever of the two is lower). The rule has become the subject of intense chatter among fans and experts, wondering if it's right to put a curb on the earnings of an overseas player in mini-auctions.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, however, backed the call and explained that the decision was taken to encourage larger participation of overseas stars in mega auctions.

"If a player has been picked up at a higher value vis-a-vis Rs 18 crore per say, the player gets only Rs 18 crore and the rest of the amount will come back to the league to the BCCI and would be utilised for players' welfare. The idea is to make the maximum number of players available at the bigger auction because that is when the franchises can plan a team for three years in advance," he said, responding to the question during an interview with Indian Express.

Dhumal was also asked about the potential 2-year ban that overseas stars can incur if they withdraw from IPL participation after being sold in the mega auction.

In response, he said: "It has come to our observation that at times players are not making themselves available for bigger auctions but are coming at the smaller auction so that they can get a better value."

"We wanted to make sure that those who are making themselves available for a big auction are not at the receiving end. In case they are picked at the auction but somehow unable to make themselves available, they will have to give valid reasons. It is not because they are part of the auction, they get picked up for an amount and then they refuse to play. The idea is because the franchise owners and the team are working in detail to make the best team available for the tournament and every player plays an important role in whatever position he has been picked for. In case he is not making himself available, that will put the entire team in jeopardy," he further explained.

For Dhumal and others in the IPL Governing Council, the idea is to have only those foreign stars participating who can give 100% commitment. Those who come in to exploit the loopholes in the system aren't welcomed.

"It is a team game at the end of the day. So the idea is they need to show their 100 percent commitment. If they have said that I would be available then they have to be available. Otherwise, it has to be a medical reason, where the home board should also give in writing that it is a valid medical condition because of which the player is unable to join," he asserted.