Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced Ajinkya Rahane as the captain and Venkatesh Iyer as the vice-captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. “We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title,” Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said. Venkatesh was bought by KKR in the auction for Rs 23.75 crore while Rahane was bought for Rs 1.5 crore.

Accepting the leadership role, Rahane said, “It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title.”

KKR will start their campaign on March 22 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.