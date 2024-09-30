Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India, Bangladesh Aim To Beat Rain
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: The weather is expected to get better on Day 4 and Day 5 of the Test match.
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: With only two days left in the match, India, Bangladesh and the fans must be hoping to see some action at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Rain forced early stumps on Day 1 when Bangladesh were 107/3 in 35 overs, while the second day could not see any action due to the same reason. On the third day, the rain stopped before starting time of the match but wet outfield forced the umpires to call off the game for the day. What could be called a silver lining is that the weather forecast gives a better picture for the next two days. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of Day 4 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match -
2nd Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 27, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
IND
BAN
107/3 (35.0)
Green Park, Kanpur
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.06
Batsman
Mominul Haque
40 (81)
Mushfiqur Rahim
6* (13)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
19/0 (9)
Akash Deep
34/2 (10)
- 08:22 (IST)IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Bangladesh score 107/3At Stumps on Day 1, Bangladesh finished their play at 107/3. Currently, Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. For India, pacer Akash Deep has scalped two wickets while all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has taken two wickets.
- 08:10 (IST)IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Rain Rain Go AwayAfter the horrific abandoning of Day 2 and Day 3 due to rain and wet outfield in Kanpur, every cricket fan around the world is just saying, "Rain Rain Go Away". All eyes are on on the weather of Day 4 as the previous two days got washed out without a ball being bowled. The play today will be crucial as both the teams will be showing a different approach.
