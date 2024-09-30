Bangladesh cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been asked to clear his political stance before asking for security in order to play his final Test match at home. Shakib announced his retirement ahead of the second Test match against India and said that he wishes to play his last game against South Africa in Dhaka. However, he was named in the FIR of a murder case and he said that he could not travel to Bangladesh without the government assuring him of his safety. Bangladesh Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud reacted to Shakib's request and said that he will receive security like any cricketer. However, he added that Shakib's role as a former politician also cannot be ignored.

"BCB addressed the issue and the state is bound to give security to each and every one of its citizens. We will obviously do this. In this case, you have to remember that Shakib Al Hasan has two identities - the cricketer and the politician. He took part in the general elections from Awami League's panel. People have mixed reactions regarding both his identities. Now, we will give Shakib, the cricketer, enough security, as much as a player receives. This is our responsibility and we will give him that if he comes to the country," Mahmud told reporters during a briefing at the law ministry, according to Cricbuzz.