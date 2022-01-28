Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday shared a picture of former India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on their official Twitter handle. The post comes ahead of the IPL mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13. CSK's post featuring MS Dhoni quickly went viral, garnering over 33,000 likes and nearly 3,000 retweets in no time. In the photo, Dhoni can be seen dressed casually.

"The heart goes smiling, every single time!" CSK captioned the post.

Dhoni was one of the four players retained by the four-time champions ahead of the mega auction next month.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, Dhoni was retained for Rs 12 crore. Meanwhile, Moeen and Ruturaj were retained for Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

Since they have already spent Rs 42 crore on retaining players, CSK will enter the auction with an overall purse of Rs 48 crore.

Dhoni, over the years, has played a key part in CSK's auction strategies, which has been a major reason behind their continued success in the cash-rich league.

CSK will look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL season, which will be played with 10 teams, following the addition of two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.