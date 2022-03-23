The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is around the corner and the fans are eagerly waiting to see how right-handed batter KL Rahul leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- one of the two new franchises in this edition. Having led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past editions, captaincy is not something new to Rahul, and the batter has revealed his one major learning during his stint as the skipper. Lucknow Super Giants will begin their campaign on March 28.

"As far as the end numbers are concerned, I would be happy if I can do the same thing as the last 3-4 seasons. But this is one of my learnings as a leader; having good and powerful players in the lower-middle order is really important for the team to be successful in the long run. That is why we have picked the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, and Deepak Hooda in the middle order," Rahul told Sports Tak.

The right-handed batter spoke about having a strong middle and lower order to achieve success in the shortest format of the game. He also said that having a strong batting lineup enables the top-order to be aggressive from the very start.

"When your middle and lower-middle order is strong, it will give freedom to the openers to be aggressive in the first six. So yes, I play that role and I'll try to capitalize on the powerplay and get the team off to a good start. But at the same time, I've been a player who always tries to play the situation. I don't confine myself to a single role. If you need 130-140 runs to win, what's the point of playing at a strike rate of 200," said Rahul.

“I always think about how can I win the match for the team. I encourage my players to play the same way. We would be aggressive but we would put team ahead of the personal game. Here, no one can say 'this is the only way I can play, this is my natural game'. That is not how a team game should be played," the Lucknow skipper stated further.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 with the tournament opener being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Lucknow will kickstart their campaign on March 28 against the Gujarat Titans.