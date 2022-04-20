Delhi Capitals face Punjab Kings in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match was originally scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the BCCI to shift the venue from Mumbai to Pune. Marsh will miss the game, and as a result the DC management is likely to make a few changes to their playing XI. The Rishabh Pant-led side have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three, and currently occupy the eighth spot in the points table.

Here's how DC might line-up against PBKS:

Prithvi Shaw: The young batter has been in good form this season, and will open the innings once again for his team. In five matches, Shaw has scored 176 runs, averaging just over 35.

David Warner: After a disastrous debut, David Warner has shown exactly why DC bought him during the mega auction. He has scored fifties in the last two matches, and will look to conjure something similar in the next match.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper has been in fine form this season. In 5 games so far, Rishabh Pant has scored 144 runs at an average of 35.20 with 2 fifties.

Tim Seifert: The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter could make his return to the team, owing to Rovman Powell's poor start to the season. Seifert played the first two matches before Warner took his place in the team.

Sarfaraz Khan: With Marsh out of the team due to Covid, Sarfaraz could make his return to the side. He has played two matches so far, but only got the opportunity to bat once. He had scored 36 in that match.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder hasn't had the best of starts with both, bat and ball, this season. He, however, has been pretty lively in the outfield and will look to contribute more to the team.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder has really improved his batting this season, and has stepped up with some important contributions down the order. He, however, has picked just one wicket so far.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur impressed in the last two games after failing to get going in the first three fixtures. He, however, will look to add a bit more consistency to his game.

Anrich Nortje: Mustafizur Rahman was pretty expensive in the previous match and could make way for Anrich Nortje, who has played just one match so far this season.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm spinner has really come alive this season after going through a tough phase for the past two years. He has been by far DC's best player, having taken 11 wickets in five matches.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel has bowled with a lot of promise this season. In four matches, he has bagged 8 wickets, and will look to add more to his tally.