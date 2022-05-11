Playing their debut season in the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after registering their ninth win of the campaign. GT pulled off a season-double over fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, registering a 62 -run victory at the MCA Stadium in Pune. As GT qualified for the next phase of the tournament, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and lauded the Hardik Pandya-led side on what has been an excellent debut season in IPL.

"Saru Che !!! @Gujaratitans congratulations on qualifying in your first year of #IPL2022 well done guys ! Tough wicket to bat on but very well played @ShubmanGill showing great signs of maturity. Bowlers winning the game with some top spells by @MdShami11 and @rashidkhan_19," former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme from a famous Indian web series, summing up GT's debut season.

"Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class!

@gujarat_titans," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

"Gujarat Titans. Take a bow! I must admit that I didn't see them qualifying...couldn't be happier to be proved wrong. Upwards and onwards. Won't be surprised if both newcomers meet again on the 29th. But then...what do I know," former India batter Aakash Chopra tweeted.

"Brilliant, brilliant win this @gujarat_titans Champion stuff! Top spell by @rashidkhan_19 and a great first game for Sai Kishore. Congratulations on being the first team to qualify. Nehra ji muskuraiyeee pahunch gaye play off ch," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Congratulations @gujarat_titans on qualifying for IPL play offs. First team to do this in this year's IPL. Many had their doubts over them but their captain, players, coaches and support staff truly nailed it," Amit Mishra tweeted.

GT currently occupy the top spot in the IPL 2022 table with 18 points from 12 matches.

They will now take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match.

