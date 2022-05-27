The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign to an end with a 14-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 208, LSG looked on track in the chase until the time Rahul was at the crease. The LSG skipper scored 79 off 58 balls at a strike-rate of 136.20. He fell in the 19th over with the scoreboard reading 180/5. Ultimately, his team fell short by 14 runs.

Rahul's strike-rate in the match did not impress several former players. Rahul, who is also the India captain for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, has not had a strike-rate of 140 or more in the last four editions of the IPL.

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said Rahul could have scored at a faster rate in the middle overs.

"They should have gone a little earlier. Sometimes, you wait too long but here, between the ninth and the 14th over, there should have been someone who should have been targeted, especially in that partnership," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports after the match.

"When Hooda and Rahul were going, I think even though he did as well as he did, KL could have taken a little more chances there because Hooda was going. Take a little more chances, and he could have targetted someone between the ninth and the 13th over because Harshal Patel was going to come back in the end with his full quota of overs. If they had got the required rate down at the stage, that would have made RCB a little nervous," the former India head coach added.

Even former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was of the opinion that Rahul should have batted faster