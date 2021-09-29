Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday night roared back to form as the defending champions defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Hours after guiding his team to a much-needed victory, the Mumbai-based franchise shared a video of Hardik working on his hitting abilities on the training ground. "Send a blue heart if you were happy to see HP [Hardik Pandya] hit them big last night," the caption read.

The short clip starts with Hardik taking position at the crease before smashing the ball at long-on. In the background, Hardik's older brother and MI teammate Krunal Pandya can be heard cheering for his sibling - "Yeah, my boy. There you go."

Mumbai Indian fans were also happy to see Hardik back in form after his poor start in the tournament. As asked by MI admin, the post was soon flooded with blue-heart emojis.

An excited user wrote, "Aala re ala", along with a blue heart emoji.

This person said, "Only one delivery that he is now facing trouble with is short and slow leg cutter ball."

"Very satisfying knock n at most important time," read one of the comments.

This person came up with a suggestion for Mumbai Indians. " Bring Chris Lynn in the place of Suryakumar Yadav."

Prior to this win, the Mumbai teams looked down and out with three losses in a row and a few terrible batting collapses.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.