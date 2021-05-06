Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely and has started working to help provide relief to those affected by COVID-19. Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, cases have surged leading to a huge burden on the country's medical infrastructure. A day after his wife Anushka Sharma's birthday, she had revealed in a video that she and Kohli would start "a movement" towards the cause.

Rahul N Kanal, a member of Yuva Sena, the Shiv Sena's youth wing, shared pictures along with Virat Kohli.

"Meeting our Captain...Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief... No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!!" he tweeted.

Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore had pledged to provide financial help to contribute for the infrastructure related to oxygen support to aid the country's fight against the deadly virus.

They had also planned on wearing a special blue jersey in solidarity with the country's frontline workers. However, the tournament came to an abrupt halt before the team could wear it for a match.

A series of COVID-19 cases in the IPL bio-bubble among players and staff led to the postponement of the tournament, which had just about crossed the half-way mark of the league stage.

RCB were in third place in the table, having won five of their seven matches.