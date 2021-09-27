Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both the teams are coming after a defeat in their last match. SRH are at the bottom of the points table and almost out from the race to playoffs as they lost eight of their nine games. Rajasthan sit in seventh position with four wins in their eight matches but are in the race for playoff qualification.

The last time the two sides met was in Match 28 of this season where Rajasthan pulled off an easy win by 55 runs after setting up a target of 221 runs with the heroics of Jos Buttler (124).

Where will the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match will be played on Monday, September 27.

What time will the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match begin?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)