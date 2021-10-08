Kane Williamson-captained SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on the final day of league stage matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. SRH are placed at the bottom of the IPL points table and will look to end their campaign on a winning note. SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game by four runs and will aim to carry that form into this game. MI, on the other hand, are almost out of playoffs contention after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) inflicted a huge defeat on Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs on Thursday.

Where will the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, October 8.

What time will the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)