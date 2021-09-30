SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings are unbeaten till now in the UAE-leg of the tournament. They pulled off a thrilling win in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a spectacular performance with the bat while chasing. SunRisers Hyderabad too won their previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets with the heroics of skipper Kane Williamson and Jason Roy, who scored half-centuries.

SRH are at the bottom of the points table with eight defeats in their ten matches but, depending on various permutations and combinations, can still qualify for the playoffs if they win all their remaining fixtures.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are on top of the points table with 16 points and they need just one win to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

The last time when the two sides met was in Match 23 of this season where Chennai Super Kings chased down the target of 172 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Where will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, September 30.

What time will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match begin?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

