MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday night as he hit the winning runs for CSK vs SRH, whacking a six over deep mid-wicket to finish off the match. The shot brought back memories of Dhoni hitting a similar shot against Sri Lanka in the final to win India the ODI World Cup in 2011. Chennai Super Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets in Sharjah to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy, many comparing Dhoni's six in Sharjah to the one he hit at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni finishing off with a six... Aaj bhi kuch nahi badla yaar!#SRHvCSK — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) September 30, 2021

Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021

2020: #CSK are the first team eliminated!



2021: #Dhoni with a SIX makes #CSK the first team to qualify for the #IPL2021 playoffs



Memories of 2011 rushing back too!



What a comeback from this side. Incredible resilience & faith in players#CSKvsSRH #CSKvSRH #IPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/wjfEM2S08I — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 30, 2021

Years change . Jerseys change . Tournaments change . But MS Dhoni's winning six remains the same pic.twitter.com/Jzp77Xs14Q — TheMSDianGirl (@themsdiangirl7) September 30, 2021

Same vibe , goosebumps #Finishing with a six is !!!!!



2011 in blue 2021 in yellove pic.twitter.com/hYuX6hVdag — Dhoni Raina 7 (@ShivaDhonifan7) September 30, 2021

Dhoni finished Match with hitting a six#Dhoni fans: pic.twitter.com/NesIXvWPLP — Shubham Pal (@Shubham79117516) September 30, 2021

The Six The Social Media pic.twitter.com/A34N2uZKgb — Dhoni Army TN (@DhoniArmyTN) September 30, 2021

MS Dhoni finishes match with a six



Fans- pic.twitter.com/6s8AtOz1bQ — Piyush Dahiya (@PiyushDahiya15) September 30, 2021

MS DHONI & SIX to finish. What a love story! pic.twitter.com/xZTrKLUIcc — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) September 30, 2021

Happiness is @MSDhoni finishing with a Six pic.twitter.com/wrvijbMbVP — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) September 30, 2021

For others it's just a six. For Dhoni fans it's Glimpse of Vintage DHONI pic.twitter.com/1EWUv8I3ZK — Bruce Wayne (@BruceWayne_MSD) September 30, 2021

#IPL2021 #SRHvCSK

Dhoni and winning six is never ending love Story pic.twitter.com/cg8dR8HCKA — Raviraj Somvati Yadav (@Doingraj) October 1, 2021

The win over SRH was CSK's fourth in a row, and took them to 18 points in 11 games. It has been a stunning turnaround for the Chennai outfit who had for the first time failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Dhoni's team is two points clear at the top with Delhi Capitals placed second with 16 points.

On Thursday, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo starred with the ball, restricting SRH to 134 for seven in their 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again got CSK off to a fine start, adding 75 runs for the first wicket.

Jason Holder provided a ray of hope to SRH by taking three wickets in quick succession, including the scalps of Ruturaj, du Plessis and Suresh Raina.

Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni got together and made sure CSK didn't lose any more wickets. With CSK needing 2 runs off the final 3 balls, Dhoni launched Siddarth Kaul into the stands to finish things off in style, again!