IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR Vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has opted to bowl after winning the toss against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in match 4 of the 14th edition of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals have handed four players their maiden caps for the franchise - Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra and Chetan Sakariya Rajasthan Royals have handed four players their maiden caps for the franchise - Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra and Chetan Sakariya while Punjab have handed a debut to the hard-hitting Shahrukh Khan. The 2008 winners will look for a fresh start under the new leadership of Sanju Samson, while Punjab Kings can expect inspirational guidance from the classy KL Rahul at the helm. While Rajasthan Royals finished at the bottom of the table at the end of the league stage in IPL 2020, Punjab Kings also faltered after a promising start to finish sixth in the points table last season. Presence of hard-hitting stroke makers like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash in Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) from Wankhede Stadium.
- 19:13 (IST)Rajasthan Royals have handed four players their maiden caps for the franchise - Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra and Chetan Sakariya while Punjab have handed a debut to the hard-hitting Shahrukh Khan.
- 19:08 (IST)Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl Against Punjab KingsRajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bowl against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings. Match on!
- 18:32 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 4 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A quest to rebuild the side after last season's debacle for Royals against KL Rahul's bustling Punjab Kings, who do you think will come out on top? Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks.