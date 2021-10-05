Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive when they face off in Match 51 of theIndian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Rajasthan are coming after a victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets, where they chased down the target of 190 runs with 15 balls to spare. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians lost their previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 4 wickets in a low-scoring game. One of these two teams can reach a maximum of 14 points if they win their remaining two fixtures. Mumbai Indians are at the seventh spot in the points table and a loss in this match will effectively rule them out of contention for a play-offs berth. Rajasthan Royals can keep their campaign afloat with a win as that will then lead to a knock-out clash between them and KKR in the final round of matches.

The last time these two teams met was in Match 24 of this season, where Quinton de Kock's 70 not-out guided Mumbai Indians to chase down the target of 172 runs in the 19th over.

Where will the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, October 5.

What time will the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match begin?

The RR vs MI IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The RR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

