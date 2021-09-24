Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma set a unique record on Thursday when he became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score more than 1000 runs against one franchise. Rohit achieved the feat during his 33-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2021 clash in Abu Dhabi. The knock took him past the 1000-run mark against KKR. He brought up more than 1000 runs against KKR in the third over of MI's innings which was bowled by spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

The right-handed batsman had missed MI's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, having just come out of a six-day isolation at the time after returning from the cancelled Manchester Test against England. However, Rohit returned to action against KKR.

MI had lost to CSK by 20 runs.

It was Eoin Morgan-led KKR who won the toss and opted to field against MI on Thursday. MI went on to lose the match by seven wickets to drop to sixth in the IPL points table.

Rohit coming back into the side was the only change for MI.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: "Feeling good; looking forward to the game. Just one change - Anmol misses out.” He added: "Certain basics of cricket that was missed (against CSK), we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute."

Despite Rohit's achievement, MI slipped to their second straight defeat of the UAE leg as KKR comfortably chased down the target of 156 runs with seven wickets to spare, with Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi both scoring fifties.