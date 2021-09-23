Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was rested for the team's match against Chennai Super Kings and they missed him in the chase as MI lost the match by 20 runs. The leader of the 'Blue Brigade' is expected to be back on the pitch on Thursday as MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial match. Rohit's calm presence is much needed at the top of the order in an MI batting line-up that is full of stroke makers. While he does drop anchor to guide the innings, Rohit's big-hitting abilities are second to none.

On Thursday, Rohit could become the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket, if he gets 3 maximums under his belt against KKR. With 397 sixes in the shortest format, Rohit is currently in the 8th spot in the all-time list which is headed by West Indian power-hitter Chris Gayle.

Gayle has an astonishing 1042 sixes to his name in his decorated T20 career. Current West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard (756) is second on the list followed by Andre Russell (509), Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467), AB de Villers (430), and Aaron Finch (399).

Apart from Rohit, no other Indian batsman has even managed to hit 350 sixes in the shortest format. CSK batsman Suresh Raina(324) is the second Indian on the list of most sixes followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli (315) and CSK captain MS Dhoni (303).

Out of Rohit's 400 sixes, 133 have come in the blue jersey for the national side, which is second only to New Zealand's Martin Guptill in international T20 matches.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are five-time IPL champions and are also two-time defending champions.