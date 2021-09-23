Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) sent their fans into a frenzy when they posted a short video of skipper Rohit Sharma, batsman Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav practicing big-hitting shots ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. The video sets the tone even more as it combines with an old Bollywood song to give the overall clip a remarkable blend of classy and modern. All the three batsmen do bring justice to the game as well as the song as they hit the ground running with some top-notch shots. None of the three batsmen intended to keep the ball on the ground, thereby giving clear signs of fearless cricket soon to be unleashed from the MI camp.

Not only to the delight of the MI fanbase, but also the Indian cricketing community, Rohit Sharma was seen middling the ball towards all parts of the ground.



According to head coach Mahela Jayawardena and pacer Trent Boult, Rohit was kept away from the playing XI as part of his workload management plan.



As MI went on to lose the game, Rohit could be welcomed back with open arms to bring them back to winning ways.



Pollard and Suryakumar, both batsmen endured a tough night against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener of the second phase of IPL 2021.



However, considering the slow starters MI have been throughout their successful title winning campaigns, poor form early on won't be one of the leading issues going into their next fixture.