Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB are third in the IPL points table with 14 points while Punjab sit at fifth position with 10 points. Both the teams are coming off a victory in their previous matches. RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets while chasing 150 runs while PBKS pulled off a hard-fought victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 5 wickets.

The last time when the two sides met was in Match 26 of this season where Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs thanks to the heroics of skipper KL Rahul (91) and left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar (3/19).

Where will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, October 3.

What time will the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

