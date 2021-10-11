Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine ran through the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) middle-order as he took four wickets in his four-over spell during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. The West Indies spinner managed to get through the defences of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as he castled the two modern-day greats to put KKR in a commanding position in the ongoing knockout clash. In the 13th over Narine deceived Kohli, who went for a slog on the on side but missed the ball completely.

Watch Kohli's dismissal here:

In his next over, Narine got the better of De Villiers as the South Africa batter played all around a delivery that came back in and shattered the stumps.

Watch AB de Villiers' dismissal here:

Narine continued the fine form and picked up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell to dent RCB's chances of putting up a big score on the board. Narine finished his four overs with figures of four for 21.

Earlier in the match, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat in Sharjah.

Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli got RCB off to a flying start, scoring 49 in the first five overs. However, KKR bowlers roared back into the contest with regular strikes.

Thanks to Narine's spell, KKR managed to restrict RCB to 138 for seven from their quota of 20 overs.