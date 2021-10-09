Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the IPL 2021 league stage in style, getting the better of top-of-the-table Delhi Capitals in a thrilling contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday night. Chasing a stiff target of 165, RCB were in a spot of bother at 55 for three in 9.3 overs, but Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell forged an unbeaten 111-run stand to pull of a scintillating win for Virat Kohli's team. Needing five runs to win off the final ball, Bharat smacked Avesh Khan for a maximum that led to wild celebrations in the RCB camp.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli led the celebrations in the dressing room and then rushed onto the field to give Bharat a bear hug.

While the win didn't have an significance in terms of change the IPL points table, the thrilling victory will be a massive boost for RCB ahead of theit Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in Sharjah.

On Friday night, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl but the decision backfired with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan giving DC a brilliant start.

DC's dynamic opening duo put on 88 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan was dismissed for 43. Shaw didn't stick around too much longer, falling victim to Yuzvendra Chahal for 48 as RCB started to claw their way back into the game.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer failed to make meaningful contributions but Shimron Hetmyer scored 29 off 22 to propel DC to 164/5.

RCB's chase got off to the worst possible start with Devdutt Padikkal falling for a duck in the first over. Virat Kohli was the next man to go, dismissed for 4. AB de Villiers and Bharat steadies the ship with a handy 49-run partnership but the South African fell for 26, bringing Maxwell to the crease.

DC missed two opportunities to dismiss Maxwell with Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin dropping simple catches. The Australian made them pay dearly finishing unbeaten on 51 off just 33 balls.

But the real hero for RCB was Bharat who smashed 78 not out off 52 balls that included a last-ball six that won RCB the match.