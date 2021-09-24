Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led outfit crashed to a shocking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, losing by nine wickets. Despite the heavy defeat, RCB are currently still in top half of the IPL 2021 points table, and occupy third position with 10 points from eight games.

On the other hand, CSK resumed their campaign on a strong note, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led side is currently second in the standings with 12 points from eight fixtures.

The last time both these sides faced each other was on April 25, when CSK claimed victory by 69 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match in that game, bagging three wickets and also scoring an unbeaten knock of 62 runs.

Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, September 24.

What time will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)