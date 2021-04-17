Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end an excellent over for Hyderabad! Full ball, on the fourth stump line. Pollards punches it towards sweeper cover.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Great change of pace! Slower ball, it lands on a length on the leg stump line. Pollard looks to defend but is beaten. The ball goes to Jonny Bairstow on the bounce.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on off. Pollard leans into it and pushes it to covers. Good bowling by Khaleel Ahmed.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball this time. This lands on the stumps and angles away from the stumps. Pollard sways across the line.
14.2 overs (1 Run) 100 for Mumbai! Length ball, outside off. Kishan punches it to sweeper cover for one.
Khaleel Ahmed is back now.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Length ball, on off. Pollard taps it to Warner at mid off and takes off for a run. Warner runs in and underarms it at the bowler's end but misses. Direct hit would have been curtains for Pollard.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed back to the bowler. End of a successful over for Hyderabad.
Who is in next? Kieron Pollard is in the middle now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Just when he was looking to get a move on, Quinton de Kock is gone! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Quinton de Kock looks to get under it and smoke it over long on. But ends up hitting it straight to the substitute Jagadeesha Suchith at wide long on. The set man is gone!
13.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Kishan stabs it down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on his pads, Kishan whips this one to deep square leg for one.
Bowling change! Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back. 2-0-17-0 from him so far.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. De Kock bashes it wide of covers for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! It is another tight one from Shankar.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Short and wide outside off, forced on the back foot but straight to the fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock checks his shot and chips it to long off for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller length outside off. Quinton de Kock looks to reverse sweep but misses.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! That almost stuck in Rashid Khan's palms at deep square leg! Length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock swivels across and pulls it away but doesn't middle it. The ball would have fallen well short of him, but Rashid Khan runs forward and puts in a dive but fails to hold on to that one. Two runs taken.
Bowling change! Vijay Shankar is back for his 3rd. 2-0-14-2 from him so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Kishan hangs and pushes it to covers.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Lands it back of a length, outside off. This turns into de Kock and he whips it to deep square leg for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brave shot! Flatter ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock gets low and reverse sweeps this past short thrid man for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Another googly, outside off. Kishan pokes at it and the ball goes towards long off for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Too short and wide outside off. Quinton de Kock picks the googly and pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end another tight over! Full and on the pads, Kishan eases it down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads, Kishan misses his flick. The ball hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut to deep cover for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mujeeb darts this one down the leg side. De Kock misses to flick. Wided.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, de Kock slaps it hard but finds the cover fielder. There is a slight misfield but they do not take the single.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back now!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, played back to the bowler.
