A sudden surge of COVID-19 cases among groundstaff and event managers at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai has raised concerns ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, with the venue scheduled to host 10 games this season. In the wake of the news, former India captain and current president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammed Azharuddin, has offered facilities of the HCA to the Indian cricket board. "In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other," Azharuddin tweeted on Sunday. "Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues."

In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues. - Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 4, 2021

Ten members of the Wankhede groundstaff, as well as six event managers at the venue have returned positive tests.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The BCCI are reportedly keen on keeping the Wankhede as a venue for IPL 2021, but an official told PTI that Hyderabad and Indore have been earmarked as back-up venues.

"Hyderabad and Indore are there on standby in case the situation goes out of hand," PTI quoted the BCCI official as saying.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 kicks off on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

