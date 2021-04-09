Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, dropped a catch at mid-off in the 19th over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Kyle Jamieson had bowled a length ball and Krunal Pandya struck it straight to Kohli but the RCB skipper failed to grab the ball and copped a blow under his right eye. Much to the relief of RCB fans, Kohli didn't go off the field but changed his position and was seen using an ice pack around the area where he got hit. Visuals showed a bruise under Kohli's right eye even as the RCB skipper continued fielding.

Watch the video of the dropped catch here:

In the IPL 2021 season opener, Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav were looking dangerous at one stage as the duo put on a 70-run stand for the second wicket.

Lynn top-scored with a knock of 49 while Suyrakumar added 31 runs as the others failed to get going.

Kohli was spot on with his bowling changes and field placement in the first game of the IPL 2021 as RCB managed to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/9.

Promoted

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson, on his IPL debut, was impressive as he returned with figures of one for 27 from his four-over spell.

But the star with the ball for Kohli's side was Harshal Patel. Harshal returned with figures of five for 27 from his quota of four overs and bagged key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard.