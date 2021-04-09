MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians Face Royal Challengers Bangalore In Season Opener
MI vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore taken on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Virat Kohli's outfit will be aiming to put in a good start, as they chase their first title.
The Indian Premier League is finally back, as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener of IPL 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI will be aiming to begin their title defence with a win. Ahead of the new season, Mumbai roped in Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham and Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar's son was bought for Rs 20 lakh. Marco Jansen and uncapped Yudhvir Charak were also added during the auction. Meanwhile, MI also kept their core players and fans will see Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah donning the blue and gold once again. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will also continue their journey with MI. On the other hand, RCB's most high-profile buy during the auction was Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The other new recruits are Kane Richardson, Dane Christian, Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Azharuddeen. RCB's team management will be aiming to build around their core players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendar Chahal and Washington Sundar. Kohli will be hoping to lead his side to a win, and build the foundation for a run to the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:46 (IST)Can Mumbai Indians win three titles on the trot?MI cruised past every team during IPL 2020 as they won their fifth title. Gearing up for their title defence, they also have the chance to become the only IPL franchise to win three titles on the trot.
- 17:35 (IST)Suryakumar Yadav's knock vs RCB during IPL 2020The last time MI faced RCB, Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten half-century. MI went on to win the match, but it was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's sledging of Suryakumar. Chasing a target of 165 runs, MI won with five wickets in hand, and Suryakumar scored 79 off 43 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and three maximums. He was also adjudged player of the match.
- 17:17 (IST)Head to head match statsMumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times in the IPL, with MI coming out on top with 17 wins. Meanwhile, RCB have won ine times. They have also tied a match, with RCB winning the Super Over.
- 16:51 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's season opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The defending champions will be aiming to begin their title defence with a win. Meanwhile, RCB will be hoping for a positive start as they chase their elusive title. Stay tuned for exciting cricket!