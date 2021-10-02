Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and six defeats (10 points). Meanwhile, DC are second in the standings with eight victories and three losses (16 points). The last time both these sides met was in Match 13 when Delhi came out on top, winning by six wickets.

In the UAE, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit has been in fine form, winning two of its three games. On the other hand, MI have played four matches in UAE, winning one and losing three fixtures.

Where will the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The MI vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played on Saturday, October 2.

What time will the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match begin?

The MI vs DC IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The MI vs DC IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live by Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs DC IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)