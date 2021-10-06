IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In Abu Dhabi With Eye On Top-Two Finish
IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Virat Kohli-led side have already qualified for the playoffs are at the third spot in the points table with 18 points but would be looking to finish in the top two. Bangalore are coming in this game on the back of three consecutive victories against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) while SunRisers have lost their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH had a poor season as for the first time since 2015, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Kane Williamson-led side have won just two off their 12 games this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- 18:33 (IST)Eyes On Williamson To Perform vs RCB?SunRisers Hyderabad are struggling to perform with the bat this season. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has a terrific record with the bat against RCB. He averages 64 in the seven games that he played against Virat Kohli's men.
Kane averages with the bat in games against RCB. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/YD0XeCK9Qy— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2021
- 18:00 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to live blog of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad that will start shortly at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs but they will fight to finish in the top two while SRH are out of the tournament with their string of poor performances.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the updates.