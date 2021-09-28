Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive when they face off in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have lost all the three matches since the tournament resumed in the UAE and they are at the seventh position in the points table with four wins. Punjab Kings, on the other hand are coming after a win against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match after which they moved up to fifth spot. Both the teams have eight points but Punjab have a better net run-rate and either of them can reach a maximum of 16 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)

