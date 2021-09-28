Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians Look To End Losing Streak, Face Punjab Kings In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will face off in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians will be up against Punjab Kings in Match 42 of IPL 2021.© BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive when they face off in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have lost all the three matches since the tournament resumed in the UAE and they are at the seventh position in the points table with four wins. Punjab Kings, on the other hand are coming after a win against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match after which they moved up to fifth spot. Both the teams have eight points but Punjab have a better net run-rate and either of them can reach a maximum of 16 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 42, Indian Premier League, 2021, Sep 28, 2021
- 17:58 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 42 of the Indian Premier League where Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are tied at eight points. While Mumbai Indians are looking to put an end on their losing streak in the UAE, Punjab Kings will be eyeing to carry on the winning run after getting the better of SRH in their previous fixture.
