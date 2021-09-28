IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals Look To Capitalise On Winning Momentum Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to carry on the good work in the second phase of IPL 2021 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders.
After enduring a disappointing end to a last-ball thriller against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to start afresh against an in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Despite fighting toe-to-toe against MS Dhoni's team, KKR ended on the wrong side of the result which put them on the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table. DC, on the other hand, secured a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs and will be looking to confirm a place in the playoffs. Eoin Morgan's side will look towards a good all-round show from Sunil Narine yet again while Rishabh Pant will expect his side to carry on the winning momentum. Senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will again form the backbone of DC's batting going into the match. (Live Scorecard)
- 13:50 (IST)Gill Having Fun !Shubman Gill having fun in the nets ahead of the DC clash
- 13:47 (IST)Exciting Clash In Sharjah - KKR vs DC !What a clash we have on our hands hereKKR take on DC IN Sharjah
- 13:39 (IST)Hello And Welcome !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.KKR are placed at 4th in the IPL points table while DC stand second currently.