After enduring a disappointing end to a last-ball thriller against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to start afresh against an in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Despite fighting toe-to-toe against MS Dhoni's team, KKR ended on the wrong side of the result which put them on the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table. DC, on the other hand, secured a comfortable win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs and will be looking to confirm a place in the playoffs. Eoin Morgan's side will look towards a good all-round show from Sunil Narine yet again while Rishabh Pant will expect his side to carry on the winning momentum. Senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will again form the backbone of DC's batting going into the match. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, straight from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates