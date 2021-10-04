Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Score: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Top Of The Table Battle In Dubai
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs
DC vs CSK IPL Score: Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni will be aiming for top-two finish.© BCCI/IPL
Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in a top of the table clash on Monday. Both teams are level on 18 points after 12 matches but CSK are leading the IPL 2021 points table thanks to their superior net run-rate. While the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are coming into this game with a win next to their name, MS Dhoni's CSK were overwhelmed by Rajasthan Royals in a high scoring encounter in Abu Dhabi last week. Having already qualified for the playoffs, both teams are expected to make a few changes and test their bench strength ahead of the knockout stages of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Match 50, Indian Premier League, 2021, Oct 04, 2021
