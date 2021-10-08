Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Win Against Toppers Delhi Capitals In Final League Game
IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye for a big win to make a top-two finish.
RCB vs DC IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals face off in Dubai.© BCCI/IPL
It will be a tough fight for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to finish in the top two of the points table when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangalore need to win the clash against Delhi by a margin of 163 runs to make the top two finish in the points table and go past Chennai Super Kings' net run rate. However, if they bat second they cannot go past CSK's net run rate and remain at the third spot irrespective of the match result. Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs and Delhi will remain on top of the points tally even if they lose this game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 56, Indian Premier League, 2021, Oct 08, 2021
- 17:42 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the RCB vs Delhi IPL 2021 match that will start shortly in Dubai. Both the teams are already into the playoffs and Delhi Capitals sealed their place in the top two with 20 points. RCB are in search of a win by over 163 runs to make the top two finish in the points table and go past CSK's net run rate. This will be a tough job for Virat Kohli's men but they might go it.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 IST.Today two matches are being played concurrently, the other match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played in Abu Dhabi. You can join for the live updates of that match too on our other blog.
